Malawi: President Elected Through Votes Cast Not Social Media Carpers - Ansah

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah has urged all registered voters to keep their voter certificates safe and turnout in large numbers on polling date to vote a candidate of their choice to be President, saying social media patronage does not count in elections.

The MEC chairperson made the remarks in a speech marking the launch of the campaign period.

"The truth is that only votes cast count for a candidate to win an election," said Ansah, adding "Facebook and social media patronage do not count. So all registered voters should know that the ultimate goal is to turn up for voting."

Ansah also reminded voters that it is their responsibility to ensure that they patronize campaign activities by all candidates so that they make informed decisions on who to vote for.

Ansah, however, said voters should desist from being agents of violence and intimidation.

"They should respect the political decisions and choices of others, we can co-exist in diversity of political choices, that is the beauty and power of democracy," she said.

The official campaign period has started today and will end 48 hours before July 2, which is the polling day.

The electoral body will receive nominations from presidential candidates this week.

UTM and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are yet to unveil their coalition's torchbearer, but it is highly expected that President Peter Mutharika will lead the Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) alliance with the United Democratic Front (UDF) to defend his position after the Constitutional Court annulled his election in its February 3 ruling.