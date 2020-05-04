Malawi: President Elected Through Votes Cast Not Social Media Carpers - Ansah

Photo: Pixabay
...
3 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah has urged all registered voters to keep their voter certificates safe and turnout in large numbers on polling date to vote a candidate of their choice to be President, saying social media patronage does not count in elections.

The MEC chairperson made the remarks in a speech marking the launch of the campaign period.

"The truth is that only votes cast count for a candidate to win an election," said Ansah, adding "Facebook and social media patronage do not count. So all registered voters should know that the ultimate goal is to turn up for voting."

Ansah also reminded voters that it is their responsibility to ensure that they patronize campaign activities by all candidates so that they make informed decisions on who to vote for.

Ansah, however, said voters should desist from being agents of violence and intimidation.

"They should respect the political decisions and choices of others, we can co-exist in diversity of political choices, that is the beauty and power of democracy," she said.

The official campaign period has started today and will end 48 hours before July 2, which is the polling day.

The electoral body will receive nominations from presidential candidates this week.

UTM and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are yet to unveil their coalition's torchbearer, but it is highly expected that President Peter Mutharika will lead the Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) alliance with the United Democratic Front (UDF) to defend his position after the Constitutional Court annulled his election in its February 3 ruling.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.