Namibia: Good Journalism Is Struggling to Survive - Lister

Veteran journalist and Namibia Media Trust executive chairperson Gwen Lister says it is important to protect and support good journalism amid these uncertain times.

Lister, who was speaking at the Covid-19 information session this morning, said good journalism is facing unprecedented challenges and needs support.

Her comments come in line with whether journalism in Namibia has been affected by Covid-19.

"Good journalism is struggling to survive. It is not about the journalist or the paper, it is about the services to the people. Let's support good journalism," said Lister.

Frank Steffen of the Editors Forum of Namibia said there is a need for government to come on board and assist the media sector by spreading much-needed finances evenly through advertisement.

"Income has been depreciating and media houses are trying to survive," said Steffen.