Zimbabwe: Central Region Warns Against Season Switch

ZIFA Central Region Chairman Stanley Chapeta believes that while shifting the domestic football calendar to the August to May European calendar appears to be the only viable option, it could present more challenges to the already financially struggling clubs in the long run.

The move to shift the season calendar appeared to take motion last week after the Zifa Northern Region backed the move to adopt the August to May calendar following postponement of the 2020 season kickoff last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the moment, most of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs are presently grappling with the financial effects caused by the postponement of the league kickoff.

And while shifting of calendar seems to be the easier option for the progression of the local game, the veteran administrator Chapeta thinks the poor country's stadia standards attracts a myriad of challenges for the adaptation of the new calendar.

In addition to the contractual implications of having to wait another three months before the season kicks off, most clubs which signed new contracts with players as early as January, he said, clubs could be affected by the decrease in match attendances during the rainy season.

Chapeta predicted a spike in injuries, when playing in the rainy season.

"The issue of the change of calendar has been on the cards for some time and I think the opportunity has presented itself through this lockdown due to the pandemic. However clubs should brace for a number of challenges such as waterlogged grounds and abandoned games due to rains. There will be a spike in the number injuries," said Chapeta.

"Match attendances will definitely fall.

"While it will be good that we have aligned with the rest of the world, it's a double edged sword. We can embrace it but we have to brace for a lot of glitches along the way.

"The bigger clubs that generate a lot of revenue from gate takings will obviously be heavily affected and everyone generally needs time to prepare for this. Starting with lower leagues up to the PSL."

Zimbabwean football has for years been weighing the idea of switching to an August to May calendar despite deep reservations among some key stakeholders in the game.

Local clubs, already struggling to stay afloat under the current lockdown as they have to fulfil financial obligations like salaries and office rentals, with no direct income from the game, might need a bailout package even if the season switches to the August to May programme.