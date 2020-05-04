Ghana: Ho MP Commends GJA Volta Regional Branch in COVID-19 Fight

Ho — The Member of Parliament for the Ho Central Constituency, Mr Benjamin Komla Kpodo has commended the Volta Regional branch of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) for its valiant and sustained efforts in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

He said the great zeal and enthusiasm with which members of the association highlighted and disseminated the messages bore ample testimony of their high sense of patriotism and concern for the nation's welfare.

The MP entreated other organisations to emulate the devoted and nationalistic spirit of the Volta GJA in the fight against the pandemic.

Mr Kpodo made the remarks when he presented another consignment of hand sanitiser, liquid soap and face masks worth GH¢5,760 to more than 10 institutions in the Ho municipality last week Saturday.

Some of the beneficiary institutions included; Sokode-Lokoe CHPS Compound, Ho Central Market, Tipper Truck Drivers Union, and the main lorry station.

Also among them were the Ahoe Market, Klefe-Ziavi Station, Tanyigbe Nyive Station and the Veterinary Services Department among others.

The donation was the fourth of its kind by the MP to various communities and establishments in the past few weeks to contain the spread of the virus.

He said that the frequent and large donations of the items were meant to ensure that that they did not ran out completely before they were replenished.

So far, 65 chiefs in the municipality had also been presented with the hand washing kits.

Mr Kpodo said that a team had been assigned the task of monitoring the use of the hand washing kits to ensure that the right protocols for fighting the virus were adhered to strictly at the various locations in the municipality.

He said that an amount of about GH¢40,000 had so far been committed to the fight against COVID-19 in the constituency.