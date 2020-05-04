Cameroon: Elections Cameroon - Board Members Adopt Roadmap of Activities

Meeting in a first ordinary session for 2020, Electoral Board members equally examined and adopted the administrative and management accounts of the Electoral Board for the 2019 financial year.

Electoral Board members of Elections Cameroon on April 30, 2020 during their first ordinary session examined and adopted the roadmap of activities for the year. Chaired by the Chairperson of the Board, Enow Abrams Egbe, the members also during the session which held in accordance with Section 18 of the Electoral Code, examined and adopted the administrative accounts, management accounts and the statement of expenditure for the special appropriation of the Electoral Board for the 2019 financial year. In his opening statement at the session, the Chairperson said with regards to financial documents and reports submitted for appraisal, the review of projects would be followed by the recommendation for optimal and best practices for an ever more competent and efficient management of the institution and the electoral process. Enow Abrams Egbe equally congratulated the Director General of Elections for the organisation of the twin legislative and municipal elections. "It is my pleasure to extend to the Director General of Elections, my heartfelt congratulations for the proactive and proximity management that allowed us to anticipate possible problems and difficulties that our institution would have faced during the twin legislative and municipal elections, which by the grace of God, took place devoid of any major incident and in the utmost transparency across the national territory," he started. With electoral registers having been opened since April 09, 2020 in accordance to Sections 74 and 75 of the Electoral Code, Enow Abrams Egbe said members will in the coming days embark on field visits to evaluate operations at different ELECAM branch offices, an exercise which he said is ongoing in strict respect of barrier measures prescribed by government. While calling on the board members to as always show objectivity in their activities, he urged them to prepare on the possibility of soon organizing regional elections as announced by the President of the Republic within the framework of accelerating the decentralisation process in Cameroon. Members were also called to respect and support government's efforts and measures in fighting the coronavirus pandemic which is a serious health threat to mankind.