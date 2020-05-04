Swaziland - No Press Freedom

Photo: Pixabay
...
3 May 2020
Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

Today (3 May 2020) is World Press Freedom Day, when we come together to recognise the importance of journalism in a free society. Swaziland (eSwatini) is not free. It is ruled by an absolute monarch King Mswati III, who picks the Prime Minister, members of the Government, as well as top judges and civil servants.

Political parties are banned from taking part in elections and groups that call for democratic reform are banned under the Suppression of Terrorism Act.

Nearly all broadcast media (radio and TV) are state-controlled. One of the two daily newspaper groups in the kingdom is in effect owned by the king. The other is cowed and practises self-censorship.

There is now a growing number of websites trying to offer independent journalism. They have been under attack from the Swazi state. Police and army have harassed, tortured and arrested journalists. We should support them not only on World Press Freedom Day, but throughout the year.

Below are links to some stories about the lack of media freedom in Swaziland published by the Swazi Media Commentary website over the past month

Richard Rooney

Read the original article on Swazi Media.

More on This
In the Midst of COVID-19, eSwatini Arrests Pro-Democracy Figure
eSwatini Govt Will Not Feed the Starving During Lockdown
eSwatini Refutes Reports of King Mswati's Illness
Leaders Call On Swazi King to Arrange Talks for Political Change
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars
Eswatini King Appoints Family Members to Country's Top Boards
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Swazi Media Commentary. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Swazi Media

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.