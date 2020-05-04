Swaziland - No Press Freedom

Today (3 May 2020) is World Press Freedom Day, when we come together to recognise the importance of journalism in a free society. Swaziland (eSwatini) is not free. It is ruled by an absolute monarch King Mswati III, who picks the Prime Minister, members of the Government, as well as top judges and civil servants.

Political parties are banned from taking part in elections and groups that call for democratic reform are banned under the Suppression of Terrorism Act.

Nearly all broadcast media (radio and TV) are state-controlled. One of the two daily newspaper groups in the kingdom is in effect owned by the king. The other is cowed and practises self-censorship.

There is now a growing number of websites trying to offer independent journalism. They have been under attack from the Swazi state. Police and army have harassed, tortured and arrested journalists. We should support them not only on World Press Freedom Day, but throughout the year.

Richard Rooney