Tunisia: Kebili - COVID-19 Cases Stand At 101, Recoveriers 17

3 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Two more cases of infection with COVID-19 were recorded in Kebili and three cases of recovery were reported, Local Health Director Jawher Mokni said Sunday.

Kebili has therefore 101 active cases against 17 cases of recovery.

The mobile reference laboratory under the General Directorate of the Military Health, set up Saturday in the town of Douz is now operational with the reception of 23 blood samples.

«More cases are likely to be recorded in the region,» the Local Health Director said.

