Tunisia: COVID-19 - Eleven More Cases Reported, Total Rises to 1009 (Ministry of Health)

Tunis/Tunisia — Eleven cases of infection with coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded and 52 patients previously diagnosed with the virus tested positive, from a total of 529 tests carried out on May 1, 2020, bringing overall cases to 1009 out of 22055 total tests.

The Health Ministry said in a press release Saturday, 323 patients have recovered, 644 are still carrying the virus and are still under observation and 42 have died from COVID-19.

25 patients are currently in intensive care and 59 others are hospitalised.

In addition, the Ministry of Health points out that since March 22, 2020, more than 10,000 people have been repatriated, of whom 4,000 have completed their mandatory quarantine.

The number of confirmed cases and deaths by governorate is as follows:

Governorate Number of confirmed cases Number of deaths

Tunis 228 8

Ariana 98 5

Ben Arous 96 4

Manouba 41 5

Nabeul 14 1

Zaghouan 03 0

Bizerte 25 1

Beja 03 0

Jendouba 01 0

Kef 07 1

Siliana 03 0

Sousse 82 5

Monastir 38 0

Mahdia 16 1

Sfax 36 5

Kairouan 08 0

Kasserine 09 0

Sidi Bouzid 05 1

Gabes 23 0

Medenine 88 4

Tataouine 36 1

Gafsa 44 0

Tzeur 05 0

Kébili 100 0