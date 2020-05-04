Nigeria: World Press Freedom Day - MAN Hails Media Practitioners Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Abuja — Expresses confidence in media activities to promote mining

As journalists in Nigeria join their counterparts across the world to commemorate the 2020 World Press Freedom Day, the Miners Association of Nigeria, MAN, Sunday, hailed media practitioners over commitment amid raging Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, in the country.

The commendation was made by National President, MAN, Kabir Kankara, in a chat with Vanguard, while appraising commitment shown by the media before and during penetration of COVID-19 pandemic into the country.

According to Kankara, media across the world has demonstrated untiring efforts in information dissemination, public enlightenment, and entertainment, which has made the world a global village.

He said: "My message to media practitioners is one, the whole world appreciates them and their untiring efforts in their 24/7 dissemination of world issues and events most especially at this very critical period of COVID-19 that has ravaged the whole universe.

"The press should also continue to be the champions of peace and unity in the world, the press should also use its freedom to promote justice and equity. It shouldn't be used or cowed into manipulation to fight political enemies."

Meanwhile, he also expressed confidence in media activities to promote mining following the move by the Buhari-led administration to diversify the economy through mining, hence the need for government to really invest and support the sector in that regard.

"Lastly, we the Nigerian miners believe in the press to showcase our vision and mission towards the resuscitation of the solid minerals sector for the economic growth of the country most especially at this global economic crisis where the major source of revenue for the nation, Oil, has crushed to lowest ebb that calls for the country to, as a matter of urgency, to diversify the economy for its survival.

"I believe the solid minerals sector is the last hope for the nation and we miners have a key role to play.

"Therefore, the press should use its medium to pass the message of hope to the Nigerian government to assist miners with the basic financial and equipment requirements to boost maximum productivity for maximum foreign revenue earnings for the country.

"We Miners believe in the freedom of the press because that is the only way to promote justice, good governance and economic development of the country in particular and the global village in general", he said.