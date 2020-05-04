Nigeria: COVID-19 - CBN, Bankers' Committee Suspend Retrenchment of Banks' Staff

4 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Bankers' Committee on Sunday suspended retrenchment or laying-off of any staff of banks, whether full or part-time.

The CBN Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr. Isaac Okorafor made this known in a statement in Abuja.

Okorafor explained that the decision was taken to minimise and mitigate the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on families and livelihoods.

He said to give effect to this measure, the express approval of CBN must be sought in the event that it became absolutely necessary to lay-off any such staff.

He stated that the apex bank solicited the support of all in the effort to weather through the economic challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Okorafor disclosed that the special meeting of the bankers' committee was convened on Saturday where the issue of the operating costs of banks in view of the disruptions emanating from the global economic difficulties was discussed.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.