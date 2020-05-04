Nigeria: Curfew - We Will Be Aggressive in Enforcing FG's Order in Ogun - - Police

Ahead of Monday's 8 pm to 6 am curfew imposed by the Federal Government across the country, the police in Ogun have vowed to be more aggressive in enforcing the order.

Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, said this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Oyeyemi appealed to members of the public to adhere strictly to the movement restriction, saying that the command in collaboration with other sister agencies would enforce the Federal Government's order accordingly.

He explained that all human and vehicular movements would not be allowed during the period and anybody found violating the order would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

"Any vehicle or motorcycle found to be violating the curfew will be impounded and the owner will be prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the law.

"The command hereby appeals to those driving vehicles supplying foods and other essential things to remain wherever they maybe once it is 8 pm and continue their journey the following day or risk their vehicles being impounded," he said.

Oyeyemi commended the people of the state for their endurance since the beginning of the pandemic and for cooperating with security agents.

"It is expected that the same sense of maturity will be displayed as the curfew begins," he said.