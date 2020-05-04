Tunisia: President Saïed Thanks Emir of Qatar for Prompt Dispatch of Field Hospital

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saïed, on Saturday evening, had a phone call with Emir of the State of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani to thank him for the prompt dispatch of the field hospital for the residents of El Golaa in Douz.

The Emir of Qatar said he considered this action as a duty towards a brotherly country, the Presidency said in a press release.

For his part, the President of the Republic stressed that the relations of partnership and solidarity between the two brotherly countries will continue and will be further strengthened thanks to the sincere will of both parties, expressing his wish to see all mankind overcome this coronavirus pandemic, the same statement reads.

A plane, coming from Qatar and carrying the components of a field hospital with a capacity of 100 beds as well as medical equipment and ventilators landed Saturday at the Tozeur-Nefta airport.