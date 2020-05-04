Tunisia: Volume of Commodities Seized in One Month Far Exceeds That of Entire Year 2019 (Trade Minister)

2 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The quantities of commodities seized in a single month in the framework of control and anti-monopoly operations have far exceeded the volume confiscated during the entire year 2019, Trade Minister Mohamed Msilini said Saturday.

This proves that the government takes the fight against monopoly seriously, he added.

Speaking to TAP on the sidelines of a working visit to Beja Governorate, the minister pointed out that some speculators have been imprisoned after the penalties against monopoly crimes and price increases were toughened, announcing that the fight against monopoly will continue during the period of health crisis due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.