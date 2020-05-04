Tunisia: Volume of Commodities Seized in One Month Far Exceeds That of Entire Year 2019 (Trade Minister)

Tunis/Tunisia — The quantities of commodities seized in a single month in the framework of control and anti-monopoly operations have far exceeded the volume confiscated during the entire year 2019, Trade Minister Mohamed Msilini said Saturday.

This proves that the government takes the fight against monopoly seriously, he added.

Speaking to TAP on the sidelines of a working visit to Beja Governorate, the minister pointed out that some speculators have been imprisoned after the penalties against monopoly crimes and price increases were toughened, announcing that the fight against monopoly will continue during the period of health crisis due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.