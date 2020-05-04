Uganda: Cipla Starts Arv Export to South Africa

Meanwhile, Cipla Quality Chemicals has started exporting anti-retrovirals (ARVs) to South Africa, Daily Monitor has learnt.

ARVs are essential in the fight against HIV/Aids. Cipla has been producing ARVs for over 10 years.

Mr Nevin Bradfold, the Cipla chief executive officer, at the weekend confirmed the company's entry into South Africa, noting the first shipment of 300,000 packs or doses was delivered in March and another of 150,000 doses was delivered last week.

"Yes, we started exporting ARVs to South Africa. We are looking at between 150,000 and 200,000 doses every month," Mr Bradford said.

In February, Cipla submitted its factory details to the South African Health Product Regulatory Authority seeking approval of drug exports to the country.

The factory was subsequently approved as a drugs manufacturing site, a process that has culminated into the current exports.

Mr Bradfold also told Daily Monitor the move will broaden Cipla and Uganda's capacity in the drugs sector, noting that there were more negotiations with other southern Africa countries to open up their markets to drug exports from Uganda.

Cipla, which listed on the Uganda Securities Exchange in 2018, has been seeking ways to improve its sales to recover from a drop in revenue turnover.

Mr Bradfold also noted the company had already negotiated with a number of countries such as Rwanda, Ghana, Zimbabwe and Zambia and they are currently exporting to such countries.