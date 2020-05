Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki departed to Ethiopia, in the early morning hours today, Sunday May 3rd, for a two-day Summit with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The two leaders will discuss bilateral ties, the fight against COVID-19 and the threat of locust infestation, as well as regional developments of mutual importance.

President Isaias Afwerki is accompanied by Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Yemane Ghebreab.