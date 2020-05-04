Eritrea: Support to Disadvantaged Families

3 May 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The residents of Expo, Mai-Aini and Kehawta administrative areas as well as affluent citizens in the administrative areas extended food items to 305 families in their areas that are affected by the 'Stay at Home' guideline.

Likewise, members of the Defense Forces Kahawta office and one national extended material support to 50 disadvantaged families.

Similarly 40 house owners in the administrative areas also decided that 80 families that have rented their houses to live free of charge ranging from one month until the COVID-19 pandemic is contained,

Other nationals residing in Germany and Italy also took similar initiative allowing 9 families that have rented their houses in Asmara and Dubarwua to live free from rental payment.

