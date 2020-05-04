Tunisia: Dam Reserves Decrease 18 Percent Compared to 2019 (Onagri)

3 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Water reserves in the country's 33 dams have reached 1457.9 Mm3 against 1777.1 Mm3 recorded on the same date in 2019, i.e. a drop of nearly 18% (654 Mm3), according to data recently published by the National Agriculture Observatory (ONAGRI).

The same source added that the filling rate is nearly 65%, knowing that the average water reserves in the country's dams recorded over the last three years has reached 1190.4Mm3, up 267 Mm3.

The volumes stored are distributed as follows: 1290.1 Mm3 in the Northern dams (73.9%), 125.9 Mm3 in the Centre (28.2%), 41.7 Mm3 in the Cap Bon dams (68.5%).

Rainfall for the 2019/2020 agricultural campaign is characterised by an inequality distributed in space and time, noted ONAGRI.

After a winter season marked by a rainfall deficit, the last rains in March and April have led to an improvement in rainfall which has approached normal in most regions with a slight surplus for the Central and South East regions.

Rainfall recorded over the entire country during the period from September 1, 2019 to April 29, 2020 reached 96% of normal.

By region, and compared to the normal of the period, it rained as follows: 98% of normal in the North-West, 99% in the North-East, 87% in the Centre-West, 116% in the Centre-East, 72% in the South-West and 111% in the South-East.

As a result of these rains, the cumulative inflows to dams from September 1, 19 to April 29, 2020 reached 654.231 Mm3, i.e. 59% less than the average of the period and 67% less than the same period of the previous year.

These contributions are distributed as follows: 90% in the North (588.6 Mm3), 5% in the Centre (34.7 Mm3) and 4.7% in Cap Bon (30.8 Mm3).

As regards the agricultural season, the latest rains will have a positive impact on the evolution of the plant cover of dry crops, especially grains, which are currently experiencing a good level of growth overall, said ONAGRI.

However, the lack of rains in January and February has already negatively affected grain crops in some governorates of the centre-west and south-west (Siliana, Kasserine, Sidi Bouzid and Kairouan).

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.