Tunisia: Mateur - COVID-19 Unit At Local Hospital Starts Operations

Tunis/Tunisia — The COVID-19 unit at the local hospital of Mateur (Bizerte governorate) is ready.

It is equipped with four rooms designed to receive patients suspected of being infected, before their transfer to specialised hospitals.

It is the fourth operation unit created in the region, after those set up at the Habib Bougatfa University Hospital in Bizerte, the Menzel Bourguiba Regional Hospital and the pilot primary health centre in Zarzouna.

These units comply with Tunisian and World Health Organisation standards. They are marked by their versatility and sustainability after the COVID-19 pandemic, president of the local committee for the fight against the new coronavirus, governor of Bizerte, Mohamed Gouider said at a ceremony held on the occasion.

Works to build COVID-19 circuits in hospitals in Sejnane, El Alia, Utique and Ras Jebel continues.

These circuits, which have been built thanks to the joint efforts of regional and local authorities and civil society, should help to guarantee the necessary health services to patients and protect the medics and paramedics from the risks of infection.