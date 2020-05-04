Tanzania: Mwigulu Makes a Comeback to the Cabinet

3 May 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Jacob Mosenda

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli yesterday appointed the former Home Affairs minister Mwigulu Nchemba Legal and Constitutional Affairs minister.

Mr Nchemba, who is also the Member of Parliament for Iramba West (CCM) was in 2018 dropped from the cabinet in a minor a reshuffle.

Mr Nchemba succeeds Mr Augustine Mahiga,74 who died in Dodoma on Friday after a short illness and buried yesterday at his Tosamaganga hometown in Iringa Region.

A statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications said Mr Nchemba's new appointment took effect yesterday, April 2, 2020.

President Magufuli dropped Mr Nchemba in 2018, outlining a number of reasons for reaching the decision, including concerns over failure to tackle corruption, embezzlement of public funds, frequent road accidents and failure to tackle issues affecting lower cadre uniformed personnel in the ministry.

