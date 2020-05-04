Tunisia: Medenine - Number of Cases of Recovery From COVID-19 Rises to 36

Tunis/Tunisia — The cases of recovery from COVID-19 rose to 36 in Medenine, after four more cases were announced Saturday, following the reception by the local health department of the test results of 18 samples all diagnosed negative, said Deputy Director of Primary Health Zeid El Odhr.

According to the latest results, the number of positive cases in the region is 76, the same source told TAP.

Concerning people subject to general lockdown, particularly those arriving in Djerba through repatriation flights and staying in hotels on the island, El Odhr pointed out that their number has dropped to nearly 700 people after 238 of them left Saturday evening.

They had returned from Saudi Arabia and completed their quarantine period without showing any symptoms of infection with the virus.