Ghana: COVID-19 Cases in Ghana Now 2,169

Ghana, on Friday, recorded 95 more cases of COVID-19, shooting up the total case count to 2,169.

Ghana Health Service's (GHS) update on Saturday, disclosed that out of the figure, 229 patients have recovered and discharged with 18 others dead.

This meant that recovery rate and death toll had surged by 17 and one respectively, since the last update last Thursday.

According to the GHS portal, 1,916 patients were responding well to treatment in facilities and homes with six critically and moderately ill.

All the deceased and critically or moderately ill are part of those tested under general surveillance.

With those responding well, 481 fall under general surveillance whereas 115 were travelers undergoing mandatory quarantine in Accra and Tamale and 1,320 from enhanced contact tracing.

Of the 2,169 confirmed cases, the highest of 1,320 were part of contact tracing; 734 from routine surveillance and 115 from mandatory quarantine.

Greater Accra leads the regional case counts with 1,852 followed by Ashanti, 117; Eastern, 87, Central 21; Oti 19; Upper East 19; Volta 16; Northern 13; Upper West 10; Western nine; Western North four and North East, two.

Savannah, Bono, Ahafo and Bono East have not recorded any case.

So far, 117,049 test have been conducted by the various facilities in the country, out of which 26,963 are from routine surveillance; 88,064, contact tracing and 2,022 constituting mandatory quarantine.

Ghana on March recorded its first two cases of Covid-19 which had killed more than 200,000 persons globally.

The disease, which was first diagnosed in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, in December, 2019, has infected over two million people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on January 31, 2020 declared the disease a global health emergency.

"The main reason for this declaration is not what is happening in China but what is happening in other countries," WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said at a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

The organisation subsequently declared the disease a pandemic on March 11 as it continued to spread across the world.