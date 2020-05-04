Ghana: Media Invaluable Ally in Fight Against COVID-19 Scourge--Oppong Nkrumah

The government has applauded media practitioners in the country for the significant roles they are playing in the national effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement signed and issued in Accra yesterday, by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah described the media as an invaluable ally in the fight against the scourge.

"Their reporting and publishing of information on preventive etiquette is contributing positively in this fight" the statement issued on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, said.

The day is marked on May 3 every year to raise awareness of the importance of freedom of the press and remind governments of their duty to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression.

The UN General Assembly instituted the day to promote the respect of the right of the media as enshrined under Article 19 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The statement was in commemoration of this year's United Nations (UN) World Press Freedom Day, marked globally yesterday under the theme "Journalism without fear or favour".

According to the statement, the government had been working hand-in-hand with the media and other stakeholders in disseminating information and creating public awareness as part of the broader COVID-19 government response.

It hoped that government and the media would continue to collaborate to defeat the pandemic in the shortest possible time and carry on with initiatives to make the media and broadcasting space more productive.