Ghana: Man Trapped in Mining Pit to Death

4 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman

Koforidua — A 37-year-old man has lost his life after being trapped in a mining pit at Akyem Mampong in the Eastern Region.

Abdul Razak Bempong, an illegal miner, was said to have gone in the company of others to the mining pit of Gold Bank Mining Limited, where they were mining until the pit caved in.

The others were said to have escaped with minor injuries, but Bempong who sustained serious injuries on the head, face, limbs and body was rushed to the Enyiresi Government Hospital, where he died shortly upon arrival.

The body of the deceased was deposited at the Kibi Government Hospital for autopsy.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, who disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times, said the incident occurred on May 1, 2020, at about 7am.

He said Yaw Agyapong and Simon Nkansah reported the incident to the Anyinam police, and this prompted the personnel to go to the site and the hospital where they found the deceased.

DSP Tetteh said the police transferred the body of the deceased to the Kibi Government Hospital where a post mortem examination was done.

He said the body has since been released to the family for burial in line with the tradition of Islam.

