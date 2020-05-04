Ghana: V/Region Records 19 Positive Coronavirus Cases

4 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — The Volta Region has recorded 19 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVOD-19) from the Enhanced Contact Tracing Exercise as at May 1, 2020.

An official statement issued by the Volta Regional Coordinating Council at the weekend, and signed by the Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, said that one additional case had also been recorded from routine surveillance.

The statement followed a Regional Public Health Emergency Management Committee (RPHEMC) meeting to review the COVID-19 actual number of positive cases in the region, subsequent to reports received from the Ketu South Municipal Assembly on new positive COVID-19 cases recorded from the area.

According to the statement, 15 of the cases were contacts of the six quarantined travellers in Aflao who were confirmed positive on the April 12, this year.

"The 16th contact to test positive is a 71-year-old woman, who is closely associated with a case earlier on confirmed in Ho," the statement added.

It further disclosed that the remaining three contacts that tested positive to the virus were associated with positive cases recorded in Hohoe on April, 12.

An additional case detected from routine surveillance was that of a 45-year-old man who returned to Kpando from Accra on the April 20, to seek medical treatment, after he started experiencing worsening respiratory symptoms while in Accra.

"This brings the total number of confirmed cases detected in the Volta Region to 30 as at May 1, 2020," the statement revealed.

It gave the assurance that all the 30 cases were in isolation and were responding appropriately to treatment.

"It is worthy to note that all the cases detected were as a result of public health interventions put in place to promptly detect and isolate all cases," said the statement.

It said that it was necessary to bring the number of cases to the public domain to allay the fears and anxieties of the people.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
