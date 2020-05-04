Ghana: 14 Somanya Residents in Police Grip for Non-Compliance With Social Gathering Directive

Koforidua — Fourteen residents of Somanya in the Eastern Region have been arrested by the police for failing to comply with the directive on ban on social gathering.

The suspects are; Samuel Lawer Opata, 85, Rebecca Tetteh, 70, Korkor Esther, 45, Vivian Amish, 45, Grace Tetteh, 40, Bernice Tetteh, 38 and Opata Mercy, 35.

The rest are Victoria Tetteh, 13, Comfort Ayiki, 14, Enerstina Owusu, 17, Aboagye Precious, 15, Florence Ellie, 16, Nartey Eunice, 40, and ELovelace Emmanuel Odonkor, 70.

They were said to have defied the directive and organised a puberty rite ceremony, also known as Dipo, in the area.

All suspects were cautioned and charged, and have been granted bail to appear before the Somanya District Magistrate Court on Monday, May 4, 2020.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, said the suspects were arrested on Saturday, May 2, at about 1:45pm, following a tip-off that some residents had gathered in a house to perform the puberty rites.

He said that their action was against the president's restriction on social gathering and the police arrested the leaders, parents and children, who were engaged in the act.