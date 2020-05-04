Ghana: 14 Somanya Residents in Police Grip for Non-Compliance With Social Gathering Directive

4 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman

Koforidua — Fourteen residents of Somanya in the Eastern Region have been arrested by the police for failing to comply with the directive on ban on social gathering.

The suspects are; Samuel Lawer Opata, 85, Rebecca Tetteh, 70, Korkor Esther, 45, Vivian Amish, 45, Grace Tetteh, 40, Bernice Tetteh, 38 and Opata Mercy, 35.

The rest are Victoria Tetteh, 13, Comfort Ayiki, 14, Enerstina Owusu, 17, Aboagye Precious, 15, Florence Ellie, 16, Nartey Eunice, 40, and ELovelace Emmanuel Odonkor, 70.

They were said to have defied the directive and organised a puberty rite ceremony, also known as Dipo, in the area.

All suspects were cautioned and charged, and have been granted bail to appear before the Somanya District Magistrate Court on Monday, May 4, 2020.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, said the suspects were arrested on Saturday, May 2, at about 1:45pm, following a tip-off that some residents had gathered in a house to perform the puberty rites.

He said that their action was against the president's restriction on social gathering and the police arrested the leaders, parents and children, who were engaged in the act.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.