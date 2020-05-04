Ghana: Save Your Career By Avoiding COVID-19 Players, Sportsmen Told

Football players and sportsmen have been advised to protect their career by abiding by the COVID-19 safety protocols.

"Any footballer or sportsman who dreams of making it to the apex of their career must first think about shielding away from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, without which they risk ending their dreams prematurely."

These were words of former prolific goal-poacher of Dolphins FC, Enock Nii Bortey - who is now Petty Officer Class One in the Ghana Navy.

The hefty-built Bortey, struck more than 25 goals in only his first season with the Navy football team, eventually guiding the Dolphins to the nation's division one football.

"I have observed that in spite of government's tireless efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, many players and other sportsmen are frustrating such endeavours by training in groups.

"Certainly, this is not the best way to go. The virus is rising by the day and I would urge all footballers and sportmen to avoid training in groups - but rather do so individually at home, because nobody knows who is carrying the virus," he cautioned.

According to Bortey, who was enlisted into the Ghana Navy in 2004, all sports people must help the government fight the virus by educating their colleagues to stick to the safety measures.

"I guess we all owe it a duty to educate footballers and sportsmen who we come across training in groups to desist from such act since they endanger society in the process," he stressed.

Bortey played for the Takoradi-based Dolphins FC for 11 years, banging home an avalanche of goals before his career floundered to an abrupt end after sustaining a niggling knee injury.