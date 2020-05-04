Ghana: NDC Parliamentary Candidate Donates COVID-19 Items to Institutions

4 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Peter Gbambila

Effiakuma — The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Effia Constituency in the Western Region, Mr Michael Otoo has donated some items to selected institutions in support of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The items include: 45pieces of Veronica buckets and their stands, quantities of hand sanitisers, tissue rolls and liquid soap.

Among the beneficiaries are taxi and trotro stations, shopping malls, two radio stations in the constituency (Connect FM and Skyy), churches, mosques, other public places and intersections within communities.

Presenting the items, Mr Otoo called on Ghanaians to try and adhere to the protocols directed by HE President Akufo-Addo, adding, "My own presidential candidate (HE John Mahama) has directed that all NDC parliamentary candidates must support in all means to fight the COVID-19 virus.

"The fight against the COVID-19 is a shared responsibility so I urge all Ghanaians to forget their political background and join the fight to stop the spread of the disease," he said.

Mr Otoo disclosed apart from the presentation, arrangements had been put in place for water tanker services to provide water to residents of New Site twice a week due to the water problems in that area.

He appealed to the people of the municipality to wear the nose mask and wash their hands thoroughly at places the Veronica buckets would be placed to drive the virus away from Ghana.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.