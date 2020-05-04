Ghana: NDC Parliamentary Candidate Donates COVID-19 Items to Institutions

Effiakuma — The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Effia Constituency in the Western Region, Mr Michael Otoo has donated some items to selected institutions in support of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The items include: 45pieces of Veronica buckets and their stands, quantities of hand sanitisers, tissue rolls and liquid soap.

Among the beneficiaries are taxi and trotro stations, shopping malls, two radio stations in the constituency (Connect FM and Skyy), churches, mosques, other public places and intersections within communities.

Presenting the items, Mr Otoo called on Ghanaians to try and adhere to the protocols directed by HE President Akufo-Addo, adding, "My own presidential candidate (HE John Mahama) has directed that all NDC parliamentary candidates must support in all means to fight the COVID-19 virus.

"The fight against the COVID-19 is a shared responsibility so I urge all Ghanaians to forget their political background and join the fight to stop the spread of the disease," he said.

Mr Otoo disclosed apart from the presentation, arrangements had been put in place for water tanker services to provide water to residents of New Site twice a week due to the water problems in that area.

He appealed to the people of the municipality to wear the nose mask and wash their hands thoroughly at places the Veronica buckets would be placed to drive the virus away from Ghana.