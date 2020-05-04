Ghana: 4 Akropong Chiefs Arrested for Violating Social Distancing Order

Koforidua — Four chiefs of the Akropong Traditional Council were on Friday arrested by the Akropong police for allegedly organising the installation of a new Okuapemhene in violation of the President's directive on social distancing.

Odehye Kofi Aseidu Adu-Mfum, 59, Nana Odi Asempa Krobea Asante, 76, Nana Samanhia Ohene Ansah Krofa II, 43, and Ohene Nana Bennett Osei Opoku, 55, were alleged to have organised an installation ceremony to enstool Nana Kwadwo Kesse, 34, as new Okuapemhene of the area, thereby defying the president's directive.

They were arrested and granted bail and asked to report at the police station on Monday, May 4, 2020.

Confirming the arrest to the Ghanaian Times, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, said the chiefs were arrested because had organised the ceremony, which attracted a large crowd.

He said that the social distancing protocol was not observed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at the function, and that the police had a tip-off and arrested the four chiefs, who were said to have organised the installation ceremony.

The incident followed the judicial committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs' ruling, which declared the enstoolment of Odehyee Kwasi Akuffo as the Okuapemhene null and void.

According to the ruling, the selection of Odehyee Kwasi Akuffo by the queenmother, Nana Afua Nketia Obuo II, was against the laid-down customs and traditions of Akuapem.

The committee also asserted that per the customs and tradition of Akuapem, it was the Abrewatia of the Sekyiabea Royal Family- the family with the mandate to install the new chief that has the power to choose someone to be installed as the Okuapemhene.

The committee, which was chaired by the Konor of Manya Krobo, Nene Sackitey, held that there was no proof that the installation of Odehyee Kwasi Akuffo by the queenmother was done with the involvement of the Abrewatia.

The house, therefore, ordered as part of the consequential orders that odehyee Kwasi Akuffo should desist from holding himself as the Okuapemhene.

It also ordered that the installation of the Okuapemhene should follow the laid-down customs and traditions of Akuapem.

Meanwhile, there was a high level security presence in Akropong to ensure peace in the area.