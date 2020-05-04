Ghana: 'We Didn't Consult Juju Ahead of Navarrete Fight'

Father of former WBO super bantamweight champion, Isaac Dogboe, Paul Dogboe - says they did not visit any jujuman ahead of his son's second title defence against Mexican Emmanuel Navarrete which he lost.

Dogboe first lost to the Mexican on points in December 2018 before succumbing to a second straight loss in May 2019, via a 12th round technical knockout.

Recent media reports quoting the boxer's father, say Dogboe's loss was due to certain rituals that were performed by jujumen they consulted ahead of the fight.

Setting the records straight in a chat with Times Sports at the weekend, the trainer said his camp never consulted any jujuman and that his explanations in a recent interview was taken out of context.

"When we won the WBO world title, we went to our royal house - that is the Togbe Badu Royal House in Anyako, for a visit upon which I realised the whole place was virtually in shambles. So, I, as the heir to the throne which became vacant 16 years ago when Togbe Badu III died, started renovating the place."

According to him, he repaired the stool room and brought back the stool to the rightful place, adding that "every stool in Africa is governed by spiritism; therefore, I was reviving all the dormant things that were part of the royal house."

He noted that the people who normally attend to these things were termed as jujumen by those who came into contact with them; "and these people are my cousins and family members, and not jujumen."

"In my family, the Christians are 95 per cent and the rest are non- Christians. As I was putting things in order, those people helping me out said: "Oh for not abandoning your roots, your son is going to win in round three; but I told them boxing is not about these things and that they should not distract us with it."

"They kept insisting so I remained quiet and after the bout when we came back I asked them whether they have seen that there is nothing as powerful as the power of God almighty and the right training," he stated.

According to Paul Dogboe, every stool in Africa is governed by fetism and juju, and the reason why he does not sit on the throne is because the Togbe Badu throne is in filth and Prophet C.K.N Wovenu has stated the throne should be consecrated and brought to God "before I, Paul Dogboe, can ascend it as the king of the Klevi people."

"This is what I was trying to explain in my interview and it was taken out of context," the ex-British soldier stated.