Sudan Ministry of Health announced 86 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Sunday. The new update raised the country's total cases to 678 including 41 deaths.

The Ministry said in a report published on Monday that 74 of the new cases were reported in Khartoum State, 7 in North Kurdofan, 3 in al-Gadarif and 2 in al-Gezira.

The number of recoveries has increased to 61.