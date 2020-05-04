Liberia: Cummings Urges Religious Community to Hold Together Against COVID-19

Monrovia — The political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, is urging members of the religious community in Liberia to hold together in fighting the deadly Coronavirus disease.

Cummings said the prayers of both Muslims and Christian communities are needed at such a time when the nation is at war with an unknown and a spiritual enemy.

Speaking through a proxy at a donation ceremony of food items -- bags of rice, sugar, oil and milk -- to both the Muslims and Christian communities in Monrovia, the ANC's political leader thinks that only a united nation and its people can easily defeat the virus.

Presenting the donation on behalf of Mr. Cummings to the Muslim Community, a senior member of the ANC and a defeated Montserrado County District #9 representative candidate, Fubbi Henry, said his boss was pleased to reach out to Muslims especially in these challenging times, when they are not allowed to pray together due to the closure of mosques, which is a one of the measures to stop the spread of the virus.

At the moment, all religious places of worship are closed that their worshippers can observe 'social distancing.'

Speaking further, Fubbi clarified that the donation was intended for imams.

"On behalf of Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, Political Leader of the Alternative National Congress, we have come to make this donation of food items. He is aware of the economic crisis we are facing during this troubling moment of the coronavirus pandemic. During this of Ramadan, a period of self-denial and extension of goodwill for the Muslims, he is hereby extending a hand, may Allah hear and answer our prayers for the nation," Fubbi said.

"My boss, Mr. Alexander Cummings, extends his greetings to all Muslims and thanks you for the hard work you do in our country, in these tough times as we fight the virus. Mr. Cummings wants you be united, keep safe and observe all the health protocols," he noted.

Fubbi, who is the National Treasurer of the ANC, disclosed that his political leader is prepared to extend helping hands to everyone in the society.

He presented 50 bags of 25-kg rice, 25 gallons of vegetable oil, three large bags of sugar and six tins of milk.

Receiving the items for the Muslim Community, Chief Imam of the Republic of Liberia, Ali Krayee, extended thanks and appreciation to Mr. Cummings for reaching out to the Muslim Community.

According to Imam Krayee, there are many physically-challenged Muslims, who are begging for alms in the streets and that they need to benefit from Mr. Cummings' gesture. He assured that the donation will be to Muslims, who are in need the most.

He urged other Liberians to emulate the good examples of Cummings.

Also, for the Christian Community, the Liberia Council of Churches' Secretary General, Rev. Christopher Wleh Toe, thanked Mr. Cummings for his gesture.

"We are pleased to let you know that we appreciate this gesture coming from Mr. Alexander Cummings, for such a huge donation to this wonderful Christian body, extent our greetings and appreciation to him," he said.