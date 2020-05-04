Liberia Pharmacy Board Warns Private Pharmaceutical Outlets

press release

Monrovia — The Liberia Pharmacy Board has warned private Pharmaceutical outlets operating in the country not to use the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to inflate the prices of drugs and Medical supplies.

The pharmacy board has however alarmed the increase in the prices of regular drugs that are usually purchased by community dwellers in various communities.

In statement issued this week, the Pharmacy Board of Liberia said increasing the prices of pharmaceutical products at this time of national health crisis will increase health burdens and stress on the people of Liberia and undermine the Ministry of Health's efforts in the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"As vital part of the healthcare system and first point of contact for majority of the people who feel sick or are sick, community pharmacies and medicine stores are therefore advised to treat their customers with honesty, sincerity, and do pharmaceutical transactions with integrity," the statement noted.

The pharmacy Board has however threatened to deal any private or public pharmacies operating in Liberia.

"Therefore, anyone caught sky rocketing (Hiking) price or prices of pharmaceutical products will be dealt with according to the law in line with 1967 ACT of the Legislature establishing the Pharmacy Board of Liberia," .

In order to ensure continuous and safe community pharmacy services to the public during the COVID 19 pandemic, the Pharmacy Board strongly advise all pharmacies and medicine stores staff to minimize the risk of exposure to the virus and as well as the customers by operating in compliance with safety guideline. The statement reads.

The Pharmacy Board of Liberia also admonished the general public to practice safe medicine seeking behavior, by washing hands regularly, wearing a nose mask before entering the pharmacy and medicine store, and social distancing.