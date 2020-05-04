Nigeria: PDP NWC Asks Osun Chair to Vacate Office

4 May 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The Peoples Democratic Party has asked the Osun State chairman of the party, Soji Adagunodo, to quit office.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, told our correspondent in a telephone chat on Sunday that the party ordered Adagunodo, to stand down as he was being investigated.

Ologbondiyan said Adagunodo was asked by the party not to perform the functions of that office pending the outcome of the investigation.

Asked to elucidate more on why Adagunodo was still insisting he was chairman of the state chapter of the party, Ologbondiyan said: "I won't make any further comments on that."

The embattled Adagunodo, however, said he was not officially informed of the NWC's decision to stand down, adding that the letter purportedly sent to him existed only on social media and should be disregarded by party members.

A letter dated April 30, 2020, signed by the PDP National Secretary, Umaru Tsauri, had directed Adagunodo to step aside and hand over the affairs of the party to his deputy.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved.

