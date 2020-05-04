Nigeria: NCDC Records 170 New Cases of COVID19, As Total Hits 2558

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has recorded 170 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 2,558.

The NCDC also said that two new patients have been confirmed dead from the virus in the country, bringing the total number of deaths to 87.

The new cases were confirmed on the agency's Twitter handle on Sunday just as the country prepares to open government offices and its economy on Monday.

The NCDC said that the 170 new cases were recorded from 12 states.

"39-Lagos, 29-Kano, 24-Ogun, 18-Bauchi, 15-Kaduna, 12-FCT, 12-Sokoto, 8-Katsina.

"7-Borno, 3 -Nasarawa, 2-Adamawa and 1-Oyo ," it said .

According to the statement, as at 11;59: pm May 3, Nigeria has 2017 Active Cases of COVID-19 and 400 Treated and Discharged.

The agency said that due to community transmission in parts of the country, it started a new case definition to help test and treat for COVID-19.

"The new definition for community transmission is suspected cases of those with cough or fever or history of fever in the last two weeks with one or more of the symptoms listed below;

Shivering /shaking (chills)

Body pain

Headache

Sore throat

Recent loss of taste or smell

Difficulty in breathing/shortness of breath

Diarrhea/abdominal pain

Runny nose/catarrh

Fatigue (tiredness)."

Accordingly, a probable case of COVID-19 is any person who presented with any of the above symptoms in the last two weeks and died without a confirmatory COVID-19 test.