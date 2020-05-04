Nigeria: Kebbi - Firm Donates Cooking Oil to Vulnerable Women

... as Beach Soccer Team donates sanitizers, soaps

Promasidor Nigeria Limited, a consumer packaged goods company based in Lagos, has donated two hundred ( 200 ) cartons of sachet oil to vulnerable women in Kebbi state.

The gesture is to help them ease the effects of the lockdown, occasioned by the raging global coronavirus disease ( COVID-19) Pandemic.

A team led by Mr. Lukman Yahaya Baba, handed the items to be distributed to the intended beneficiaries to the Wife of the Governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, in Government House, Birnin Kebbi, on Wednesday.

Baba said the donation was part of their company's corporate social responsibility to help the most vulnerable persons in the society.

The Wife of the Governor received the items given alongside the Chairman of Kebbi COVID-19 Taskforce, Alhaji Jaafar Muhammad, Hajiya Halima Dikko, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Hajiya Zahrau Wali, the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Development and other officials in the office of Dr Bagudu.

Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu expressed appreciation to the company for the well thought gesture.

She said, " your coming all the way to Kebbi is highly appreciated. The donation came at the right time .

"The items will also serve as a means of relief to the vulnerable persons and we will ensure that, they are distributed openly and immediately."

The Wife of the Governor also used the opportunity to re- emphasize on the need to continue to observe the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

This, she stressed, is to further limit the spread of the virus, while she called on all residents to wear masks, wash their hands, adhere to social distancing and maintain a clean environments

The task force chairman also thanked the firm.

Meanwhile, the State's Beach Soccer Foundation team has donated ten cartons of hand sanitizers and soaps to the Medicaid Cancer Foundation , founded and championed by Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu.

The donation was made during a recent Courtesy call on Dr Bagudu, who is also the Grand Matron of the Kebbi Beach Soccer Team.

Mallam Abdullahi Yahaya the Secretary of the Foundation, who presented the items said it is their own support to the Medicaid Team, to use in their various sensitization programmes and interventions in the communities, to stop the spread of the Covid -19.

Dr Bagudu lauded the Beach Soccer Team for their thoughtfulness and intimated them on the need to postpone this year's tournament due to the pandemic.