Malawi Repatriates Ex-President Muluzi Caught Up in South Africa Lockdown

4 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Former president Bakili Muluzi was caught in coronavirus lockdown in South Africa where he had gone for his usual medical attention.

Muluzi (r) in a chartered plane from South Africa

Sources said after his duration for medical attention expired, Malawi's first president in democratic Malawi could not get out of Cape Town and had to be restricted to his hotel due to the coronavirus.

Sources in government say this prompted the Malawi government to charter a plane to bring him and his aides back to Malawi.

"It could have been very expensive to keep him and his aides in South Africa because we don't know when the lockdown would end," said a government official.

Muluzi and his aides are now on self quarantine at the former president's residence at BCA Hill residence in Blantyre.

UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga has confirmed that Muluzi is back in South Africa having been stuck in a lockdown in South Africa.

Muluzi is Constitutionally entitled to a state funded medical care.

