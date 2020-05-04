South Africa: Safety Measures Must Be in Place Before Principals Return to Work - Unions

2 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

Unions have asked to meet Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga urgently to iron out details in the plan to reopen schools.

The meeting is aimed at addressing the school reopening and the staffing of district and circuit offices, ensuring that a list of "non-negotiable" measures is in place at schools.

In a joint statement, the unions, NATU, Naptosa, PEU, Sadtu and SAOU, said principals shouldn't return to work until all facilities are sanitised and safety measures to ensure the health of staff are in place.

Schools are expected to open to school management teams (SMT) on 11 May and classes are expected to resume on 1 June for Grade 7 and matric pupils.

The SMTs should only be required to plan timetables and how to receive teachers and support staff. Their duty is not to supervise infrastructure or fixing of schools, the statement stressed.

"It's not the duty of the SMTs to install sanitisers nor to deep cleanse the schools. That is the work of public works or the infrastructure unit of the department. The SMTs will have to tick the list of the completed work and determine if the teachers and support personnel can return to work," the statement read.

Some of the measures that will need to be in place before principals can return to the schools are screenings, sanitisers and the provision of personal protective equipment.

The unions are also calling on district and circuit offices to not require principals to return to the schools before 11 May.

The unions have requested the urgent meeting with the education minister to understand the reopening of district and circuit offices, and the required number of staff, as well as to monitor progress on implementing a "non-negotiable" checklist of requirements for staff safety.

Should the safety measures not be in place, workers may not return to work, the unions have stressed.

"Workers will not be expected to report for duty because there will be no safety. The law requires that the employer guarantees a safe workplace for the employees. The unions shall request the minister to regulate or reduce her presentation into a circular with all the details to assist the circuit, districts and head offices on the one-third of the workforce that may return to work, as required under Alert Level 4."

The unions are also requesting a circular addressing regulations for special schools, pre-schools and employees with pre-existing conditions, among others.

The regulations should also address the treatment of combined schools when both Grade7 and Grade 12 pupils report on the same day at the same school.

"They must further provide clarity on boarding schools as it relates to hostels. All these things are critical to avoid any loss of life," the statement read.

Previously, unions agreed to meet the minister on 11 May.

However, they say the date has to be brought forward to accommodate the new start date.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.