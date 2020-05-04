Eritrea: Support to Disadvantaged Citizens

Asmara — Nationals residing inside the country and abroad are extending financial and material support to disadvantaged citizens that are compelled to stay at home in connection with the guidelines issued by the Government to fight the spread of the corona virus.

Accordingly, the National Union of Eritrean Women in the Central region extended food items to 100 disadvantaged families.

Similarly, the residents of Felket administrative area, Afabet sub-zone, and women ex-liberation fighters in Afabet extended consumer goods to 40 needy nationals and 3 thousand and 600 Nakfa respectively.

Likewise, the 71 and 86 Divisions of the Eritrean Defense Forces and youth workers in Nakfa sub-zone extended material support to disadvantaged citizens.

Divisions of the Eastern Command of the Eritrean Defense Forces, Naval Force Southern Command, Duhtum Military Hospital in Assab as well as affluent nationals in the port city of Assab extended food items and sanitation materials to disadvantaged citizens in the Southern Red Sea region.

Nationals residing inside the country and abroad have also decided that the families that have rented their houses to live free of rental payment ranging from 2 months and until the corona virus pandemic is fully contained.