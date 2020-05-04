Eritrea: Support to Disadvantaged Citizens

2 May 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Nationals residing inside the country and abroad are extending financial and material support to disadvantaged citizens that are compelled to stay at home in connection with the guidelines issued by the Government to fight the spread of the corona virus.

Accordingly, the National Union of Eritrean Women in the Central region extended food items to 100 disadvantaged families.

Similarly, the residents of Felket administrative area, Afabet sub-zone, and women ex-liberation fighters in Afabet extended consumer goods to 40 needy nationals and 3 thousand and 600 Nakfa respectively.

Likewise, the 71 and 86 Divisions of the Eritrean Defense Forces and youth workers in Nakfa sub-zone extended material support to disadvantaged citizens.

Divisions of the Eastern Command of the Eritrean Defense Forces, Naval Force Southern Command, Duhtum Military Hospital in Assab as well as affluent nationals in the port city of Assab extended food items and sanitation materials to disadvantaged citizens in the Southern Red Sea region.

Nationals residing inside the country and abroad have also decided that the families that have rented their houses to live free of rental payment ranging from 2 months and until the corona virus pandemic is fully contained.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.