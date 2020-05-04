Eritrea: More Contribution to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Asmara — Contribution by nationals inside the country and in Diaspora to augment the National Fund to combat the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

According to report, Employees of the Ministry of Land, Water and Environment contributed additional 100 thousand Nakfa, employees of Piccini in Eritrea 100 thousand Nakfa, employees of the National Insurance Corporation of Eritrea 50 thousand Nakfa, Public Tech Service Club 30 thousand Nakfa, Cinema Roma 20 thousand Nakfa, Mai-Wuy private enterprise 15 thousand Nakfa and owner of Electro Light 10 thousand Nakfa.

Likewise residents of the 19 administrative areas in Senafe sub-zone contributed a total of 147 thousand and 975 Nakfa.

Similarly 35 social service provision institutions and cooperative associations in Asmara contributed a total of 348 thousand Nakfa.

According to report from the Eritrean Embassy in Kenya, Eritrean community in Kenya and Tanzania as well as staff members of the Eritrean Embassy in Kenya contributed a total of 100 US Dollars and a national residing in Rwanda who wants to stay anonymous contributed 10 thousand US Dollars.