Eritrea: More Contribution to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

2 May 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Contribution by nationals inside the country and in Diaspora to augment the National Fund to combat the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

According to report, Employees of the Ministry of Land, Water and Environment contributed additional 100 thousand Nakfa, employees of Piccini in Eritrea 100 thousand Nakfa, employees of the National Insurance Corporation of Eritrea 50 thousand Nakfa, Public Tech Service Club 30 thousand Nakfa, Cinema Roma 20 thousand Nakfa, Mai-Wuy private enterprise 15 thousand Nakfa and owner of Electro Light 10 thousand Nakfa.

Likewise residents of the 19 administrative areas in Senafe sub-zone contributed a total of 147 thousand and 975 Nakfa.

Similarly 35 social service provision institutions and cooperative associations in Asmara contributed a total of 348 thousand Nakfa.

According to report from the Eritrean Embassy in Kenya, Eritrean community in Kenya and Tanzania as well as staff members of the Eritrean Embassy in Kenya contributed a total of 100 US Dollars and a national residing in Rwanda who wants to stay anonymous contributed 10 thousand US Dollars.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.