Western Sahara: Humanitarian Aid Initiative Is a Strong Message of Support for the Just Saharawi Cause and Right to Self-Determination, Says Algerian Minister of Solidarity

2 May 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Algiers — The Algerian Red Crescent (CRA) sent on Thursday a cargo comprising 154 tonnes of food and more than 200,000 units of pharmaceutical products to the Sahrawi refugee camps.

From Boufarik air base, the solidarity operation has been supervised by Minister of National Solidarity, Family and Women Condition Kaouthar Kirikou, Chairwoman of the CRA Saïda Benhabiles and Sahrawi ambassador Abdelkader Taleb Omar.

This initiative is part of the "many actions through which the Algerian people have constantly expressed their solidarity with the Saharawi people," and it is also "a strong message expressing our support for the just Saharawi cause and the right to self-determination," said the Minister of Solidarity.

The Sahrawi ambassador welcomed "this gesture of solidarity to the Sahrawi people from its brother people of Algeria," Taleb Omar said.

On behalf of the Sahrawi people, he also thanked the Algerian State, President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the National People's Army (ANP) and the whole Algerian people.

The ambassador also praised Algeria's "constant" solidarity with the Sahrawi cause, a country which has always constituted "a destination for the oppressed and the underprivileged."

Humanitarian aid sent to the camps consists of 154 tonnes of basic food items, sugar, semolina, oil and milk for children, in addition to 263,100 units of pharmaceutical products, such as masks, medical gloves, hydroalcoholic gels and detergents.

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

