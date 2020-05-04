Western Sahara: Sahrawi Refugees Receive Solidarity Aid From Algerian Red Crescent

Shaheed Al Hafed (Sahrawi Refugee Camps) — A total of 154 tons of solidarity aid was delivered Friday by the Algerian Red Crescent (CRA) to the Sahrawi refugees on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The operation was chaired by Minister of Solidarity, Family and Women's Affairs Kawther Krikou, accompanied by CRA's head Saida Benhabiles.

The caravan set off from the headquarters of the province of Tindouf towards the warehouses of the Sahrawi Red Crescent (CRS).

The Algerian ministerial delegation was welcomed by Sahrawi President Brahim Ghali, before handing this aid over to Sahrawi Prime Minister Bouchraya Beyoun and CRS's head Yahia Bouhbini.

In a statement to the press, Krikou said that this solidarity gesture from Algeria to the Sahrawi people, which isn't the first, shows once again "the Algerians' spirit of solidarity towards their Sahrawi brothers," which is part of an ongoing aid program to this brotherly people, notably in this holy month of Ramadan coinciding this year with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Algeria's solidarity with the Sahrawi people "is not new, but emanates from an unchanging conviction through which the Algerians have shown their determination to continue their solidarity and cohesion with the Sahrawi brothers," said the minister.

The minister said this aid comprises basic foodstuffs, in addition to about 263,100 units of medical and pharmaceutical equipment of prevention from Covid-19, including masks, gloves, rapid test kits and disinfection products.