Western Sahara: Algeria's Solidarity Confirms Its Efforts to Defend Peoples' Right to Existence, Freedom

Shaheed El Hafed — Sahrawi President Brahim Ghali affirmed Friday that "Algeria's continued solidarity with the Sahrawi people confirms its efforts to defend the peoples' right to existence, freedom and independence.

"Algeria has always sought to ban violence in its circle, setting itself up as a model of loyalty and generosity, as witnessed by its positions of unchanging principles in all circumstances," President Ghali told the press, while welcoming the Algerian delegation of solidarity, led by Minister of National Solidarity, Family and Women's Affairs Kaoutar Krikou, accompanied by head of the Algerian Red Crescent (CRA) Saida Benhabiles.

On this occasion, Sahrawi President affirmed that "it is a source of pride for the Sahrawi people to have the camps of pride and dignity on the Algerian soil which expressed from the beginning its support to this people."

"This exceptional day of solidarity comes to place the two peoples in the same camp for the same objectives, confirmed by the rooted strong relations, principles and common destiny," added Secretary General of the Polisario Front, pointing out that "this is the conviction of all the Sahrawi people in the camps of pride and dignity."

He welcomed the efforts made by the Algerian people and government to support the oppressed peoples, notably in period of crisis, extending his thanks to the officials who supervised the delivery of this aid to their Sahrawi brothers.