Western Sahara: Algeria's Solidarity Confirms Its Efforts to Defend Peoples' Right to Existence, Freedom

2 May 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Shaheed El Hafed — Sahrawi President Brahim Ghali affirmed Friday that "Algeria's continued solidarity with the Sahrawi people confirms its efforts to defend the peoples' right to existence, freedom and independence.

"Algeria has always sought to ban violence in its circle, setting itself up as a model of loyalty and generosity, as witnessed by its positions of unchanging principles in all circumstances," President Ghali told the press, while welcoming the Algerian delegation of solidarity, led by Minister of National Solidarity, Family and Women's Affairs Kaoutar Krikou, accompanied by head of the Algerian Red Crescent (CRA) Saida Benhabiles.

On this occasion, Sahrawi President affirmed that "it is a source of pride for the Sahrawi people to have the camps of pride and dignity on the Algerian soil which expressed from the beginning its support to this people."

"This exceptional day of solidarity comes to place the two peoples in the same camp for the same objectives, confirmed by the rooted strong relations, principles and common destiny," added Secretary General of the Polisario Front, pointing out that "this is the conviction of all the Sahrawi people in the camps of pride and dignity."

He welcomed the efforts made by the Algerian people and government to support the oppressed peoples, notably in period of crisis, extending his thanks to the officials who supervised the delivery of this aid to their Sahrawi brothers.

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: Western Sahara

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.