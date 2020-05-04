South Africa: Abundant Grain Harvest in 2020

4 May 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa will have sufficient staple grains supply in the 2020/21 marketing year, which starts in May 2020 and ends in April 2021.

"Amid the unprecedented uncertainty and our collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, we are assured of sufficient food supply at reasonable price levels," said Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza.

The data released by the department showed that this year's summer grains harvest could amount to 17.5 million tonnes, which is a 31% increase from 2019 and the second biggest harvest in the history of South Africa.

"This is a testimony to the hard work and resilience of the South African farming community and investments made in the sector," Didiza said.

The Minister said South Africa's agricultural sector will also continue to export agricultural commodities and products, which are crucial for generating much needed foreign exchange.

Over 2.5 million tonnes of maize (white and yellow maize combined) for exports in the period between May 2020 and April 2021.

"We are committed to support export-led growth and will continue working with private sector in unblocking bottlenecks to support further space for enterprise development and growth. We do this, while continuously monitoring the food supplies for the country," Didiza said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.