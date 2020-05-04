South Africa: 826 Arrests in KZN Since Level 4 Lockdown Began - Premier Zikalala

4 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

At least 826 people have been arrested since 1 May for not adhering to Level 4 lockdown regulations in KwaZulu-Natal, Premier Sihle Zikalala said on Monday.

"Since 1 May, we have arrested in these roadblocks about 826 people. That will continue, even now, because there are people still breaking regulations," he told journalists.

He was speaking at a roadblock at the Marianhill Toll Plaza where drivers - including truckers - were stopped, screened and questioned on why they were entering the city.

"We are happy with the screening and testing programme at all roadblocks."

Zikalala warned that Level 4 still meant the public had to show lots of restraint.

"The fact, now that we have progressed to Level 4, does not mean regulations are no longer applying. It doesn't mean people can do as they wish."

He said stringent checks would remain.

"They must go according to the permit they need and also go to where they are meant to go and go back home. We cannot be all over during this time. We still need to ensure people are conscious that the virus is still there and is dangerous to the lives of our people."

Zikalala said they had screened people during their Monday roadblock.

"By 07:45 today, the screening was about 53 people, which shows you that we will be able to screen many people through this programme."

He warned that the public should remain cautious during the Level 4 lockdown.

"I want to call on our people to behave responsibly. To understand that we are still in a challenge. Lockdown [is] still applying and we must protect ourselves as citizens."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.