South Africa: Five Nabbed for Robbery During Lockdown

4 May 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Five suspects are to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate's Court in the Eastern Cape today on charges of business robbery and contravening the Disaster Management Act, said police.

The five were arrested on Sunday after three of the men robbed a supermarket in Mandela Ville in Kamesh. Two shop assistants were held at gunpoint, while others ransacked the store.

The men made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, an airtime machine and a cellphone before fleeing the scene in a beige Toyota Corolla.

Police later spotted the vehicle fitting the description driving at high speed in Melbrooks Street in Uitenhage and gave chase.

The vehicle was cornered and stopped in KwaNobuhle.

Inside the vehicle, police found a rifle, six cellphones and a backpack with cash and airtime machine among others.

All five occupants in the car were arrested and face charges of business robbery and a second charge of contravening the Disaster Management Act.

