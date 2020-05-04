South Africa: Lockdown Level 4 - Signs of Life Return to Cape Town CBD, As Some Go Back to Work

4 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

Movement started to return to the Cape Town CBD on Monday, the first working day since Level 4 lockdown restrictions were implemented.

The city centre, however, was anything but bustling, and traffic was not congested. Most people lined up outside ATMs and banks as social grants were disbursed.

While there was no congestion on the usually bumper-to-bumper roads in the city centre, many more cars appeared to be on the roads than under the strict Level 5 restrictions, as certain businesses, such as clothing stores, were allowed to reopen.

Public transport users travelled to the CBD by bus or taxi as the station concourse remained shut.

Trains - a core component of public transport in Cape Town - are expected to gradually start operating under Level 3 restrictions.

Informal traders were delighted by the feet returning to the city, saying they now had more customers to buy their goods.

Clothing stores, allowed to sell winter stock, appeared empty, with almost none of them having queues outside their doors.

The historic Trafalgar Place, the trading area for the colourful Adderley Street flower sellers, was deserted.

St George's Mall, usually teeming with pedestrians and tourists, was also practically empty.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

