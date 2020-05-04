South Africa: AU Chairperson Joins Who Pledge Conference

4 May 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

African Union Chairperson, President Cyril Ramaphosa, will today participate in a World Health Organization (WHO) global response pledge conference convened by the European Union (EU).

The conference will mobilise resources for the WHO's recently launched global collaboration to accelerate development, production and equitable global access to new COVID-19 essential health technologies.

This initiative entails development and production of new COVID-19 tools and equitable global access to safe, quality, effective, and affordable COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, and ensuring that in the fight against COVID-19, no one is left behind.

The Virtual Pledging Conference is co-hosted by WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus; President Emmanuel Macron of France; President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. SAnews.gov.za

