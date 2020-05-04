Lesotho: LEPOSA Backs Moves to Oust Molibeli

The Lesotho Police Staff Association (LEPOSA) has joined Prime Minister Thomas Thabane and Police and Public Safety Minister Lehlohonolo Moramotse in their quest to oust Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli.

LEPOSA deputy secretary general, Inspector 'Makatleho Mphetho, wrote to Mr Thabane on 22 April 2020 expressing the police union's support for his recent moves to suspend Commissioner Molibeli. Inspector Mphetho said the top cop should be suspended to facilitate the Police Complaints Authority's investigations into his alleged misconduct.

Mr Thabane and Commissioner Molibeli have been at loggerheads since the beginning of the year and the latter has successfully warded off three attempts to either suspend him or send him on premature retirement on the grounds of alleged incompetence among other allegations.

On 15 April 2020, Mr Thabane initiated fresh moves to suspend Commissioner Molibeli. He said the suspension would facilitate investigations into the top cop's alleged perjury before the courts in connection with his attempts to transfer one of his subordinates from Maseru to Qacha's Nek. However, this was stopped by the courts.

Police Minister Moramotse moved to "appoint" deputy commissioner (DCP) Sera Makharilele to act in place of Commissioner Molibeli but this too was stopped by the courts on 19 April 2020.

LEPOSA has now entered the fray on the side of Messrs Thabane and Moramotse in a rare show of support for the premier.

In her letter to Mr Thabane, Inspector Mphetho accuses Commissioner Molibeli of selective justice when disciplining police officers, saying this has caused divisions within the force. She speaks of "an appalling policing environment" which could "deteriorate into chaos if left unattended".

She appeals to Mr Thabane to suspend the police boss to facilitate investigations into his alleged acts of misconduct including his alleged perjury.

"In the circumstances, the continued presence of the commissioner as the head of Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) while at the same time under investigation by the same police officers that he commands is sure to compromise the case," Inspector Mphetho states in her letter copied to Mr Moramotse and Government Secretary Moahloli Mphaka.

"In law, the authority that appoints is further vested with powers to discipline, revoke, suspend or dismiss. We humbly plead with your good office to remove or cause to be removed the incumbent commissioner (Molibeli) pending the criminal enquiry against him," Inspector Mphetho said.

She accused Commissioner Molibeli of making what she said were illegal promotions in the force and creating new posts like that of assistant commissioner in charge of forensic science and medical services.

She said all this was being done despite LEPOSA's pending court cases against the system of promotions in the police force.

Some police sources this week told this publication that the LMPS was now divided between those who supported Commissioner Molibeli and those who supported DCP Makharilele.

The sources said the divisions mirrored the infighting within the ABC.

Those who backed DCP Makharilele were also sympathetic to Mr Thabane while those who back Commissioner Molibeli are said to back Prof Mahao. The premier in his court papers, has accused Commissioner Molibeli of working with Prof Mahao and his faction to oust him.

However, police spokesperson Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli dismissed allegations of divisions in the police, saying factions only existed in political parties. He said Commissioner Molibeli remained the lawful police boss and whoever worked against him was guilty of mutiny.

"There is only one police commissioner (Molibeli) and therefore those allegations of factions are baseless. The LMPS is not a political party and there cannot be factionalism in the police force. Whoever forms a faction commits mutiny and he or she can be charged," Supt Mopeli said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Lesotho Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

