South Africa: Bad Decisions and Flawed Messengers - How a Crisis Can Grow Into a Disaster

4 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

At this critical juncture in our response to the Covid-19 pandemic, we need clear and logical decisions from government, delivered by messengers in whom we have trust.

Wednesday night's briefing by Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has stirred rebellious feelings in many. They are angry at the restrictions on their movements, at the limited window for exercise, and they distinctly dislike being treated as subjects, rather than citizens.

There is some justification for their view. At the same time though, there is now the potential for even more social discord, stemming from our racialised inequality. The middle classes may be blamed for the pandemic, while being seen to be complaining about it the most.

In any crisis, the person communicating on behalf of a government is a key figure. They determine what the message is and how it is received. People will at least partly judge the message on the identity of this person, on their history, on their past behaviour. It is also important to communicate in simple terms. There is no space during a crisis/pandemic to make frequent amendments to what you are communicating.

It is for this reason that so many in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.