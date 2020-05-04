South Africa: Bad Decisions and Flawed Messengers - How a Crisis Can Grow Into a Disaster

analysis

At this critical juncture in our response to the Covid-19 pandemic, we need clear and logical decisions from government, delivered by messengers in whom we have trust.

Wednesday night's briefing by Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has stirred rebellious feelings in many. They are angry at the restrictions on their movements, at the limited window for exercise, and they distinctly dislike being treated as subjects, rather than citizens.

There is some justification for their view. At the same time though, there is now the potential for even more social discord, stemming from our racialised inequality. The middle classes may be blamed for the pandemic, while being seen to be complaining about it the most.

In any crisis, the person communicating on behalf of a government is a key figure. They determine what the message is and how it is received. People will at least partly judge the message on the identity of this person, on their history, on their past behaviour. It is also important to communicate in simple terms. There is no space during a crisis/pandemic to make frequent amendments to what you are communicating.

It is for this reason that so many in...