Uganda: Allimadi Hailed As Justice Defender

Mourners have eulogised political activist and international affairs secretary of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) Barbara Allimadi as a defender of justice and equality.

Allimadi, 48, was found dead in her house in Kiwatule, Kampala, last week.

A post-mortem revealed that she died as a result of a blood clot in her lungs.

During her burial in Coope Village, Bungatira Sub-County, Gulu District at the weekend, Ms Betty Aol Ocan, the Opposition Leader in Parliament, described Allimadi as a lion and change maker.

"We have known Barbara as a lovely, brilliant and principled person. We can't mourn but thank God for such a wonderful soul that we will always miss because she left us in a surprise when we still badly needed her input," Ms Ocan said.

Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, the ANT national coordinator, hailed the activist as a freedom fighter. "The passing on of Barbara is so sad for us and her entire family. She dedicated herself to fighting for justice, freedom and rights of others while serving in the civil society until she recently joined us at the party," Gen Muntu said.

"It is even more saddening because we are burying her in a time of lockdown when not everyone is allowed to witness her send-off," he added.

Police only allowed dozens of close relatives at the burial ground while the rest watched the proceedings from 50 metres away while observing social distancing and hand washing.

President Museveni banned large crowds in March as one of the measures to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The Rev Francis Ocira, the main celebrant, asked mourners to emulate the deceased.

"Being a true human means standing and fighting to save others not yourself alone. Once you fear God as she did, you will always have the courage and conviction to stand for others," the Rev Ocira said.

In 2012, Allimadi, alongside her female comrades, protested semi-nude against police brutality on political activist Ingrid Turinawe.

Mr Collins Atiko, the Patiko Clan chief, hailed Allimadi for advocating for equality and fairness even at family level.

"May you continue to inspire us as an ancestor just as those before you motivated you when you were with us. May we keep your legacy alive by uniting to liberate Uganda and the African continent," Mr Atiko said.

Who was Allimadi?

Allimadi was born on July 3, 1972 to Erifasi Otema Allimadi, a former prime minister in Milton Obote's government and Alice Allimadi. She is the fifth born in the family of eight. She went to Nakasero P/S for her primary education and Gayaza High School for her secondary.

She later moved to United Kingdom for a Bachelor's degree in Engineering. Alimadi also pursued a Master's degree in Human Rights from Makerere University (2014/15). At the time of her death, she was the international affairs secretary of ANT.